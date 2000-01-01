Janus Henderson Core 3 Income I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.07
  • 3 Year alpha1.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8289886

Investment Strategy

To provide a sustainably high income return whilst maintaining a moderately low level of volatility over the medium to long term.

Latest news

Latest news

Currently there for this fund.