Janus Henderson Core 4 Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha0.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9DFQH34
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a sustainably high income return with the prospect for some capital growth whilst maintaining a moderate to moderately low level of volatility over the medium to long term. Observing the forecast volatility of parameters will be prioritised over the generation of income. The Fund invests in Collective Investment Schemes (funds that invest in shares, bonds, real estate, commodities futures from the UK and elsewhere) including exchange-traded funds, shares of companies in any country, bonds of any quality from any issuer, money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to achieve the Fund's investment objective, to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.