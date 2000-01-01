Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a sustainably high income return with the prospect for some capital growth whilst maintaining a moderate to moderately low level of volatility over the medium to long term. Observing the forecast volatility of parameters will be prioritised over the generation of income. The Fund invests in Collective Investment Schemes (funds that invest in shares, bonds, real estate, commodities futures from the UK and elsewhere) including exchange-traded funds, shares of companies in any country, bonds of any quality from any issuer, money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to achieve the Fund's investment objective, to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.