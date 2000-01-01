Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a sustainably high income return with the prospect for some capital growth whilst maintaining a moderate level of volatility (variation of returns) over the medium to long term. The Fund is managed so that it aims not to deviate from predetermined parameters of forecast volatility, as measured by an independent risk rating body, over a medium to long term rolling period of at least 5 years. However, during this period the Fund’s forecast volatility may be outside of such parameters if the portfolio manager believes it is expedient to do so in order to improve investment performance. Observing the forecast volatility parameters will be prioritised over the generation of income.