Janus Henderson Core 6 Inc&Gr I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.55%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha0.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B96RS580
Investment Strategy
To provide a sustainable income return with the prospect for capital growth whilst maintaining a moderately high level of volatility over the medium to long term