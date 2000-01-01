Investment Strategy

The Fund invests solely in the Henderson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, a sub Fund of Henderson Investment FundS Series I, a UK authorised OEIC, managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The underlying fund seeks to achieve a long-term return, in excess of the long-term return that is typically achieved from emerging equity markets by investing predominantly in: companies having their registered office in emerging markets, companies that do not have their registered office in emerging markets but either (i) carry out a predominant proportion of their business activity in these markets, or (ii) are holding companies which predominantly own companies with registered offices in emerging markets. Investments in emerging markets tend to be volatile and are usually considered to carry a greater degree of risk than investments in established markets.