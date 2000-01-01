Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a return through capital growth and income, that is above the average return expected from an investment in European (excluding UK) shares. The Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies with their registered office in or which do most of their business (directly or through subsidiaries) in Europe (excluding UK), in any industry. The Fund will typically hold 30-50 stocks. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.