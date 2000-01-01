Janus Henderson European Gr I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-1.61
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030617699
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Europe (Ex UK) Index over rolling 5 year periods, after charges.