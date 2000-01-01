Janus Henderson European Gr I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha-1.61
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030617699

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Europe (Ex UK) Index over rolling 5 year periods, after charges.

Latest news

