Janus Henderson Eurp Abs Ret I Acc

  • Yield History0.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3CPX375

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an absolute (more than zero) return, typically over a 12-month period. An absolute return performance is not guaranteed over this specific, or any other, time period and particularly over the short term the Fund may experience periods of negative returns. Consequently your capital is in fact at risk.

