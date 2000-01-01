Janus Henderson Fxd Intr MthInc Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.18%
- 3 Year sharpe1.58
- 3 Year alpha3.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.41%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001920486
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve a high yield. The Fund will invest principally in fixed interest securities including preference shares. The Fund may also invest in securities acquired on the conversion of convertible securities held within the portfolio (or pursuant to schemes of reconstruction), derivatives and forward transactions, warrants, money-market instruments and deposits. Derivatives may be used for meeting the investment objective of the Fund and for efficient portfolio management.