Janus Henderson Glb Tech Leaders A Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.33
- 3 Year alpha0.11
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI IT+COMM SVC GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.79%
- IA SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007698847
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term. To outperform the MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index + MSCI ACWI Communication Services Index, after the deduction of charges, over any 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares (also known as equities) of companies, of any size, which are technology-related or derive profits from technology, in any country. The portfolio may be concentrated in terms of its number of holdings and/or the size of its largest holdings.