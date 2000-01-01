Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term. To outperform the MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index + MSCI ACWI Communication Services Index, after the deduction of charges, over any 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares (also known as equities) of companies, of any size, which are technology-related or derive profits from technology, in any country. The portfolio may be concentrated in terms of its number of holdings and/or the size of its largest holdings.