Janus Henderson Glb Tech Leaders A Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.33
  • 3 Year alpha0.11
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI IT+COMM SVC GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.79%
  • IA SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007698847

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term. To outperform the MSCI ACWI Information Technology Index + MSCI ACWI Communication Services Index, after the deduction of charges, over any 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares (also known as equities) of companies, of any size, which are technology-related or derive profits from technology, in any country. The portfolio may be concentrated in terms of its number of holdings and/or the size of its largest holdings.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .