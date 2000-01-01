Janus Henderson Glb Tech Leaders I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.14
  • 3 Year alpha-2.79
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI IT+COMM SVC GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007716078

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares (also known as equities) of companies, of any size, which are technology-related or derive profits from technology, in any country. The portfolio may be concentrated in terms of its number of holdings and/or the size of its largest holdings. The Fund may also invest in other assets including Collective Investment Schemes (including those managed by Janus Henderson) and cash.

Latest news

