Janus Henderson Global Eq Inc I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-2.55
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031263899

Investment Strategy

To achieve an income in excess of that of the MSCI World Index with the potential for long-term capital growth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .