Investment Strategy

The OMW Janus Henderson Global Equity fund invests solely in the Janus Henderson Global Equity fund, a UK authorised Unit Trust, managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The underlying fund aims to achieve above average long term capital growth. The underlying fund will invest principally in a concentrated portfolio of global securities with a bias to those companies that have developed strong franchises and competitive advantages. These companies will typically operate in markets that the Investment Manager believes will offer sustainably high levels of growth. Investments in the underlying fund tend to be volatile and investors should expect an above average price increase or decrease. Investments in emerging markets tend to be volatile and are usually considered to carry a greater degree of risk than investments in established markets.