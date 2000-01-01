Janus Henderson Global Fncls A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha4.47
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Financials TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.72%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4JVX467
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth. The fund will invest principally in the securities of financial services companies both in the UK and internationally.