Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.27
  • 3 Year alpha-1.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI IT+COMM SVC GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007716078

Investment Strategy

To aim to provide capital growth by investing in companies worldwide that derive, or are expected to derive, profits from technology.

Latest news

