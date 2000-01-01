Janus Henderson Hrzn Glbl Pty Eqs H2 GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha2.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.08%
- IA SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1276832984
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Global Property Equities Fund is to seek long term capital appreciation by investing in the quoted equity securities of companies or Real Estate Investment Trusts (or equivalents) listed or traded on a regulated market which derive the main part of their revenue from the ownership, management and/or development of real estate, throughout the world.