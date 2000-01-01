Janus Henderson Index-Linked Bond I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-1.3
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- SectorUK Index Linked Gilts
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007466617
Investment Strategy
To provide a return by investing primarily in United Kingdom Government issued index linked securities. The Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits and units in collective investment schemes.