Janus Henderson Instl Cash Corporate Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.44%
- 3 Year sharpe-2.55
- 3 Year alpha-0.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark1 Month LIBID
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.24%
- SectorMoney Market
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B14LVT13
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Henderson Cash Fund is to aim to provide a level of income in line with money market rates, commensurate with security of capital, through investment primarily in short term deposits, money market instruments and, at the Manager’s discretion, fixed interest securities.