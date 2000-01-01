Janus Henderson Instl Hi Alp UK Eq I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.10%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha0.23
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.76%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1WPDJ97

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to generate returns in excess of the FTSE All Share Index2 by investing in UK equities to provide capital growth and income. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, units in collective investment schemes and derivatives for investment purposes as permitted under the UCITS Directive.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .