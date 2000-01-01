Janus Henderson Instl Lg Datd Crdt I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.48%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha-0.83
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts 15+ TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.54%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007475675
Investment Strategy
To provide a return by investing primarily in long dated sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds. The Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits and units in collective investment schemes.