Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a return in excess of the FTSE customised North America Index, the “reference index”, (or such other index as may from time to time replace it) before management fees, while carefully controlling deviation from the reference index. The Fund will invest primarily in shares of North American companies included in the reference index. The Fund’s holdings are principally selected to replicate the components of the reference index. The index will not be identically replicated and this can lead to differences in performance. There are no restrictions on the size of the companies in which the Fund may invest.