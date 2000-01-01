Janus Henderson Instl Overseas Bd I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.17
- 3 Year alpha-1.44
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkJPM GBI Global Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007674244
Investment Strategy
To aim to provide a return by investing in fixed and floating rate securities in any area of the world, except the United Kingdom. The Fund will invest primarily in bonds issued by Governments, public authorities and international organisations.