Janus Henderson Instl UK Gilt I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-0.64
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007672420
Investment Strategy
To provide a return by investing primarily in United Kingdom Government securities. The Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits and units in collective investment schemes.