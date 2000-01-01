Janus Henderson Instl UK Idx Opps I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.29
  • 3 Year alpha0.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.32%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B02ZBX27

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return, in excess of that achieved by the FTSE All Share Index (the reference index), before the deduction of charges, over any 5 year period, while carefully controlling deviation from the reference index. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares (also known as equities) of companies, of any size, in any industry, which are included in the reference index.

