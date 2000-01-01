Janus Henderson Japan Opps I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-1.99
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007685026
Investment Strategy
To aim to provide capital growth by investing in Japanese companies. The Fund is not restricted in the size of companies in which it can invest.