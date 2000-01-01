Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an absolute (more than zero) return, typically over a 12-month period. An absolute return performance is not guaranteed over this specific, or any other, time period and consequently your capital is in fact at risk. The Fund invests in Collective Investment Schemes (funds that invest in shares, bonds and other securities from the UK and elsewhere), including Exchange Traded Funds. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to achieve the Fund's investment objective, to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.