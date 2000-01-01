Janus Henderson Mlt-Mgr Distr I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha-0.02
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.46%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B87K9900
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a sustainable level of income with the potential for some long term capital growth. The Fund will invest in a spread of authorised unit trusts and/or authorised companies which may be selected from those available in the whole market. The Fund may invest in funds investing outside the UK, while maintaining a core exposure to funds investing in the UK. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities including investment trusts, money market instruments, deposits, derivatives and forward transactions and unregulated collective investment schemes.