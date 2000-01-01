Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a sustainable level of income with the potential for some long term capital growth. The Fund will invest in a spread of authorised unit trusts and/or authorised companies which may be selected from those available in the whole market. The Fund may invest in funds investing outside the UK, while maintaining a core exposure to funds investing in the UK. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities including investment trusts, money market instruments, deposits, derivatives and forward transactions and unregulated collective investment schemes.