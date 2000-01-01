Janus Henderson Mlt-Mgr Global Sel I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.72%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-0.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Global Investment Sector
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.20%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8B6NJ28
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The fund will invest worldwide in a combination of Collective Investment Schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds) and investment trust shares and other closed-ended vehicles. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments, cash and near cash and deposits. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of Efficient Portfolio Management (EPM).