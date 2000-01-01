Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth with the potential for some income generation. The Fund will invest in a spread of authorised unit trusts and/or authorised companies which may be selected from those available in the whole market. The Fund will not be restricted to any particular economic sectors and the investment policy will take a long term balanced view of stock markets worldwide while maintaining a core holding in the UK. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities including investment trusts, money market instruments, deposits, derivatives and forward transactions.