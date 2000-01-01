Janus Henderson Mlt-Mgr Inc & Gr I Inc

  • Yield History2.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha0.46
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.40%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B88HSJ33

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth with the potential for some income generation. The Fund will invest in a spread of authorised unit trusts and/or authorised companies which may be selected from those available in the whole market. The Fund will not be restricted to any particular economic sectors and the investment policy will take a long term balanced view of stock markets worldwide while maintaining a core holding in the UK. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities including investment trusts, money market instruments, deposits, derivatives and forward transactions.

