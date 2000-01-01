Janus Henderson Mlt-Mgr Managed I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-0.67
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.50%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7JZZK97
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in Collective Investment Schemes (funds that invest in shares, bonds and other securities from the UK and elsewhere and includes Exchange Traded Funds). The Fund may also invest in unregulated Collective Investment Schemes (including limited partnerships), money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.