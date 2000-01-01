Janus Henderson Money Market UT Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.17%
  • 3 Year sharpe-7.05
  • 3 Year alpha-0.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark1 Month LIBID
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.31%
  • SectorMoney Market
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004440516

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to aim to achieve a high level of return in line with money market rates, with a high degree of capital security. The Fund will invest principally in short term deposits and other money-market instruments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .