Janus Henderson Preference & Bond I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.90%
- 3 Year sharpe1.88
- 3 Year alpha3.45
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.69%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007651721
Investment Strategy
To provide a return by investing primarily in preference shares, Government securities, corporate bonds, Eurobonds and other bonds. Where the Fund invests in currencies other than sterling, the Fund will always be hedged at least 80% to sterling in aggregate. The Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits and units in collective investment schemes.