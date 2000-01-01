Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a high and stable income. The Fund will invest principally in sterling denominated fixed interest securities including preference shares. The Fund may also invest in securities acquired on the conversion of convertible securities held within the portfolio, derivatives and forward transactions, warrants originally acquired with fixed interest investments, or under a scheme of reconstruction affecting securities in the fund, money-market instruments, and deposits. The fund concentrates on investment grade corporate bonds. Derivatives may be used for meeting the investment objective of the Fund and for efficient portfolio management.