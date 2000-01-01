Janus Henderson Strategic Bond I Acc

  • Yield History2.87%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.53
  • 3 Year alpha1.92
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Bond
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.69%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007533820

Investment Strategy

To provide a return by investing in higher yielding assets including high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, government bonds, preference shares and other bonds. The Fund may also invest in equities.

