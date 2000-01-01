Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an absolute (more than zero) return, typically over a 12-month period. An absolute return performance is not guaranteed over this, or any other, time period and consequently your capital is at risk. The Fund will typically invest at least 60% in shares or derivatives of UK companies . The Fund takes long positions on shares it believes will rise and short positions in shares it believes will fall. A substantial proportion of the Fund's assets may at any time consist of cash and near cash. The Fund may also invest up to 40% in shares or derivatives of companies outside of the UK. The Fund makes extensive use of derivatives to obtain both its long and short investment exposure.