Janus Henderson UK Alpha I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.61%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha0.8
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030956832

Investment Strategy

To seek capital growth through a relatively concentrated portfolio principally investing in the securities of UK companies.

Latest news

