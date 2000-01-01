Janus Henderson UK Eq Inc&Gr I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.73%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-3.93
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007494221

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a dividend income with prospects for both income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in shares of UK companies in any industry. The Fund may also invest in bonds of any quality from any issuer, money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .