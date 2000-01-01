Janus Henderson UK Eq Inc&Gr I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.87%
- 3 Year sharpe0.16
- 3 Year alpha-3.92
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007493470
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a dividend income with prospects for both income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in shares of UK companies in any industry. The Fund may also invest in bonds of any quality from any issuer, money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.