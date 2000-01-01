Janus Henderson UK Index I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.36%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0032898842
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to track the returns of the FTSE All-Share Index by investing in shares of companies in the index. The Fund may also invest in shares outside of the index, cash and near cash, and derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for efficient portfolio management or to minimise tracking error.