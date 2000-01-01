Janus Henderson UK Pty PAIF I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.09%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BP46GG64

Investment Strategy

The Fund will be a Property Authorised Investment Fund for tax purposes at all times. It aims to achieve a high income together with some growth of both income & capital through investment primarily in commercial property and property related assets. Other investments may include money market instruments, derivatives and forward foreign exchange contracts.

