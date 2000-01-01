Janus Henderson UK Smaller Coms I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.51%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha7.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007447625

Investment Strategy

To aim to provide capital growth by investing primarily in United Kingdom smaller companies.

