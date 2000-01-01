Janus Henderson UK Smaller Coms I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha7.13
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007447625
Investment Strategy
To aim to provide capital growth by investing primarily in United Kingdom smaller companies.