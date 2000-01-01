Janus Henderson UK Strategic Inc UT Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.05%
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha-1.94
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.74%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B19FM846
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve a high level of income. The Fund will invest principally in the UK in a managed portfolio of investment trust shares and other closed-ended vehicles. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds, unregulated collective investment schemes (which include limited partnerships), money-market instruments, and deposits.