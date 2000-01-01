Janus Henderson UK Strategic Inc UT Inc

Fund
  • Yield History4.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.61
  • 3 Year alpha-1.94
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.74%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B19FM846

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a high level of income. The Fund will invest principally in the UK in a managed portfolio of investment trust shares and other closed-ended vehicles. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds, unregulated collective investment schemes (which include limited partnerships), money-market instruments, and deposits.

