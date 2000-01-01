Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a return through capital growth and income, that is above the average return expected from an investment in shares of smaller UK and Irish companies. The Fund invests in shares of companies with their registered office in the UK or Ireland or which do most of their business (directly or through subsidiaries) in the UK or Ireland. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.