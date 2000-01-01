Janus Henderson UK&Irish Smr Coms I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha1.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BQ8NSN19
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a return through capital growth and income, that is above the average return expected from an investment in shares of smaller UK and Irish companies. The Fund invests in shares of companies with their registered office in the UK or Ireland or which do most of their business (directly or through subsidiaries) in the UK or Ireland. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.