Janus Henderson US Growth A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha-3.26
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.69%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0032438466
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a return mainly through capital growth and some income, that is above the average return expected from an investment in US shares. The Fund invests primarily in shares of companies with their registered office in the US or that do most of their business (directly or through subsidiaries) in the US, particularly larger companies. The Fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalent instruments. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.