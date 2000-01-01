JOHCM Asia ex-Japan Sm & Md-Cp A £ I

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-0.73
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex JPN Small NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.40%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupJ O Hambro
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B6R5LS41

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective primarily through investment, both direct and indirect, in a diversified portfolio of Asia ex-Japan Small and Mid Cap equity securities of companies with a small or middle market capitalisation all of which will be domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activities in the Asia ex-Japan region. The Fund will generally invest in stocks of companies with a market capitalisation of less than US$4 billion, with trading liquidity a key consideration. The Fund may, due to an increase in market valuations, hold stocks of companies with a market capitalisation of greater than US$4 billion.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .