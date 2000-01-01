JOHCM Continental European Y GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha-2.15
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.71%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupJ O Hambro
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B993PD05
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to seek long-term capital growth. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activities in Europe, excluding the UK.