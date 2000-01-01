JOHCM Emerging Markets Y GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.15
  • 3 Year alpha-3.64
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.30%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupJ O Hambro
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B84FWM25

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek long-term capital growth. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of companies domiciled or exercising the predominant part of their economic activities in Emerging Markets around the world. At no time will less than two-thirds of the Fund’s total assets be invested in such securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .