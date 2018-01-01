JOHCM Global Income Builder A GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

JOHCM Global Income Builder A GBP
Fund
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
income
J O Hambro
Ireland
IE00BFZWPC28
N/A
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to offer regular income generation consistent with long term capital growth. To achieve this objective the Fund will apply an investment process based on fundamental analysis (i.e. a method of evaluating the “intrinsic value” of a security by examining related economic, financial and other qualitative and quantitative factors). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by applying a bottom-up, long-term global value investing philosophy across a variety of asset classes as further detailed below. In a bottom-up approach, companies and securities are researched and chosen individually rather than on the industry in which that company operates or on the economy as a whole.
